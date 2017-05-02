Kumar Vishwas Hints at Breakup With Kejriwal After Amanatullah's Allegations

New Delhi: Overriding the diktat issued by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal against issuing public statements, senior leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday said that he was disappointed with how the party dealt with Amanatullah Khan’s statement on him being a BJP agent.

He also said he would decide his next course of action by the end of the day.

“Had such an allegation been made against Arvind Kejriwal that person would have been kicked out of the party,” Vishwas told News18.

Khan had alleged that Vishwas was conspiring to split the party and was planted by the RSS and the BJP.

“It’s not just one MLA. I think someone else is behind it. After six continuous losses, our movement against corruption has been corrupted. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia know that I don’t want to be CM, deputy CM, or the party chief,” he said.

Even as the party tried to reach out to both Khan and Vishwas to sort out the differences, the top brass seemed to be having a tough time.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Vishwas, saying "We are hurt by Kumar Vishwas' statements. No one had asked him to apologise."

Sisodia also said that Vishwas was making it a personal issue now, and he should have come to the Political Affairs Committee meeting to iron out the differences.

The deputy CM also denounced Vishwas' assertion that the party was founded by the trio - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Vishwas himself. "The party was not founded by the three of us but by thousands of workers," Sisodia added.

AAP is a democratic party and all members have the right to bring up any issue they feel like. It is up to the party to decide if it wants to take action or not,” party spokesperson Ashutosh told the press on Tuesday.

Sources in the party said that Khan’s statements had done more good than bad for Vishwas, who had decided to skip the PAC meeting on Sunday.

“If Vishwas is given a larger role in the party, I will support it. We are a democratic party,” said Alka Lamba, AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk.

Soon after Khan’s allegations, there were a series of unofficial meetings at deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Sunday, attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Ashutosh, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and several MLAs.

Later, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Alka Lamba paid a visit to Vishwas at his Ghaziabad residence. Despite visits from the leaders, Vishwas had refused to attend the crucial PAC meeting till Khan was sacked. Khan, soon after entering the PAC meeting, resigned from the committee.