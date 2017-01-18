Kumar Vishwas Laughs Off Reports of Joining BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas has laughed off of reports of him joining BJP.

Vishwas in a series of tweets rejected some reports that could contest from Sahibabad constituency in Ghaziabad and is in final talks with the BJP.

Kumar Vishwas joins Congress-TMC-AIDMK-BJD-JMM-AGP Etc😜 pic.twitter.com/D0dRSRqkOs — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 17, 2017

Vishwas tweeted jokingly saying he has joined TMC, BJP, Congress, JMM, AGP.

Vishwas also does not feature in the star campaigners list of AAP in Punjab. Instead of him, Satyendra Jain, Bhagwant Maan and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia features in the list.