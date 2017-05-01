Kumar Vishwas Planted by RSS and BJP, Says Amanatullah Khan as He Resigns

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Monday evening.

This came after at least 37 MLAs of the party wrote to Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Khan for accusing party leader Kumar Vishwas of working at the behest of the BJP.

Khan told the media that he had quit the post voluntarily while maintaining that Vishwas was planted in AAP by RSS and BJP.

Sources had told CNN-News18 that Vishwas wanted Khan to be thrown out of Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Vishwas reportedly told the party that he would attend the PAC meeting only after Khan was removed from the PAC.

After the PAC meeting, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed the media and said, “Kejriwal is upset that MLAs are making statements in media. Those who have a problem should come to me and Kejriwal, not speak in media.”

"Such statements to the media only discourages party workers," he added.

Earlier, Senior AAP leaders demanded Okhla MLA Khan's expulsion from the party over his 'anti-party' remarks.

Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra, Imran Hussain, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri are among the signatories to the letter, demanding Khan's expulsion, a party source said.

Ahead of PAC meet, Kejriwal had met Sisodia at the latter's residence.

Khan had alleged that Vishwas was meeting party ministers and lawmakers at his home in a takeover bid on Sunday. If the takeover failed, he was going to join the BJP with a number of AAP legislators, Khan alleged.

The allegations got a strong response from Kejriwal who tweeted Vishwas was like a "brother" to him and the people trying to drive a wedge between them were "enemies of the party".

On Friday, contrary to the party line that EVM rigging was behind AAP's loss in the Punjab Assembly and MCD polls, Vishwas had pointed to reasons other than alleged tampering of electronic voting machines and said there is a communication gap between the top brass and volunteers.

Reacting to reports of infighting in the AAP after party's poor show in the MCD polls, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said the Aam Aadmi Party started on a high pitch, but now they are turning into a lean party.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has become corrupt. Kumar Vishwas is not an important issue for BJP," Vijender Gupta said while taking a dig at the AAP.

Gupta further added, "Amanatullah’s statement makes it clear that all is not well within the party. On the outside they are supporting Kumar Vishwas but on the inside they are at war with each other."