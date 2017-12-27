L-G Baijal and Manish Sisodia's Debate Over 'Doorstep Delivery' Explained

The Delhi Government’s ambitious project, to ensure home delivery of 40 government services to residents of the national capital, has hit a roadblock after the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal sent a note to the government with a list of objections.The Delhi government had planned to roll out the service by February 2018, but after the L-G’s rejection, Delhi residents may have to wait longer. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday gave a “point-by-point” rebuttal to the L-G’s objections.In the age of digital delivery of services, doorstep delivery is not required.The honorable L-G is saying digital delivery of services is important, but we think we need to go far ahead of it. Merely by installing a computer at the office or residence will not ensure digital delivery. This scheme, doorstep delivery of services, is the best way to ensure digital delivery. In fact this is Super Digital Delivery.Out of the 40 services included in the service as of now, 35 are already online. The gap in the digital delivery needs to be bridged rather than starting doorstep delivery of services.Out of the 40 services included at this point in the scheme, 35 are already online and providing digital delivery. But still, on an average 25-lakh people visit the government offices for these 40 services annually. We are starting this scheme to fill this gap.Making Kiosks for services would be a good idea in place of delivering services at doorstep.Kiosk system has failed throughout the country. The last government in Delhi introduced the kiosk system, but it failed miserably and corruption also went up.Doorstep delivery of services is a security threat.How is doorstep delivery threat to safety and security? Then the LPG gas delivery, pizza delivery, LIC agent, postman etc reaching your house for services are also security threats. E-Commerce is spreading globally, but our L-G says don’t do it. Should we go to the post office to collect our letters or go to the gas agency to collect our LPG cylinder?This will give rise to corruption.People visiting government offices are made to stand in long queues, they go to touts to get their job done by giving bribes. This project will put an end to it. In doorstep delivery, executive will come to your place and deliver services at your time and day of convenience. There will be a 100% feedback system to check corruption and quality of services.It will delay the delivery of services.This system will be super quick. The executive will visit your place by first making a call and then provide the required services.Fear of applicants losing documents in the process.There is no fear of documents going missing as the executive will visit your place, scan the documents and upload it then and there.Executives visiting to deliver services would add to traffic in the city and increase pollution.The point of increase in pollution due to doorstep delivery is devoid of any merit.Fees for the services would be a burden on people of Delhi.As far as the issue of financial burden on beneficiaries is concerned, a survey done by the transport and revenue department makes it clear that the nominal amount charged by the executive for the delivery of service would be much lower than what people actually spend now on visiting government offices once. The survey says that one visit to the government costs them somewhere between Rs 100 to Rs 1000 depending on the distance and mode of transport.