L-G Baijal Forwards Kapil Mishra's Complaint to ACB, Seeks Report in 7 Days

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday forwarded a complaint by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, asking it to submit a report within seven days.

Mishra had on Sunday alleged that he saw AAP convener Kejriwal take Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Mishra also claimed Jain had told him that he had "settled" land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relatives.

Mishra was sacked as the Delhi water minister on Saturday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claiming he was removed over complaints of inflated water bills and water not reaching colonies where new lines had been laid.

Mishra, however, said he was sacked for speaking out against corruption.

Mishra’s bombshell allegation prompted calls for Kejriwal’s resignation from the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP stood solidly behind its leader, insisting that there was no merit in the allegation.

Kumar Vishwas, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership following a string of electoral debacles, also backed Kejriwal. "I have known Arvind for 12 years now. Even his worst enemy won’t make such allegations," he said, criticising Mishra for making a “public spectacle”. Mishra had sided with Vishwas during his disagreement with Kejriwal.

(With PTI inputs)