Lalu Attacks Modi Govt For Pursuing 'Anti-Farmer Policies'

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has attacked the Narendra Modi government over the tense situation in Madhya Pradesh and accused it of pursuing anti-farmer policies.

Condemning police firing on the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Lalu accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being deaf to the demands of the farmers.

'See what his (Modi's) Agriculture minister is doing here in Bihar when farmers are being killed in Madhya Pradesh. This government owes answers," he said.

Lalu was referring to Radha Mohan Singh attending a yoga session with Ramdev in his home town Motihari.

The RJD leader said that the BJP had promised subsidies to the farmers but the Union government has betrayed them.

He also accused Modi government of trying to silence the voice of dissent and said his family was also a victim of this.

He termed all allegations against her daughter Misa Bharti and son-in-law Shailesh as baseless and politically motivated.

Earlier, Lalu, in a series of tweets, alleged that the poor and marginalised sections of the society have no place in the autocratic style of governance at the Centre.

ALSO READ: Away from Farmer Protests, Agriculture Minister Takes Yoga Break With Ramdev