Lalu Campaigns for Son-in-Law, Calls Modi a 'Dangerous Man'

Bulandshahr: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "dangerous man" and cautioned people to be wary of him.

Addressing an election rally in Sikandarabad for his son-in-law Rahul Yadav, who has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party, Lalu slammed Modi over demonetisation, which deprived millions of honest Indians of their own money.

People had to stand in long queues to withdraw their own money from banks, and many a time, they would not succeed for one reason or the other, he added.

Coming down heavily on the people who chanted "Modi-Modi" at rallies, the RJD leader said that Modi has finished the Railways Ministry, which had touched new heights when he was the Railway Minister during the UPA-I government.

"Modi wears suit worth lakhs and then gives a credo of Make in India. He is doing nothing but fooling people by his tall promises and oratory," he further said.

Rahul Yadav, who is Lalu's son-in-law, is a hotelier and the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's nephew Jitendra Yadav.

The Sikandarabad seat is currently held by Vimla Solanki of the BJP and in 2012, Rahul Yadav's father had tried his luck from this seat as a Congress candidate but had lost badly.

The Samajwadi Party made Jitendra Yadav an MLC. Rahul married Ragini, the fourth daughter of the former Bihar Chief Minister, in 2012.