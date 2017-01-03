Lalu Prasad Must be Scared of Sons After Akhilesh Saga: Sushil Kumar Modi

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday took potshots at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad saying that he must be scared of his sons fearing coup by them against his leadership on the lines of what UP CM Akhilesh Yadav did to his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I get a feeling that Lalu must be scared of his sons, the Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and fearing coup by them against his leadership at some stage," he told reporters on the sidelines of 'Janata Durbar' at his official residence.

Sushil Modi said the RJD supremo burnt his fingers by trying to mediate between the warring father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav over leadership of the Samajawadi Party (SP) on the eve of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as his best laid plans to broker peace between them came unstuck.

Instead he got a headache of his own as his ministers sons may do the same to him, he said.

The senior BJP leader also egged on Lalu's sons to take a cue from the young UP CM and snatch the RJD leadership if the two wanted to get out of the shadows of their father, whose reputation has been tainted after the conviction in fodder scam case.

"The RJD supremo's sons must get out of father's shadow by taking over the party leadership or they will be left with playing flute for the remaining life," he said referring to Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap playing a flute recently at a photo-op in Patna.

On the 'Prakash Parv', underway in Patna to mark 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, Modi, a former deputy chief minister, said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has provided Rs 41.53 crore for various infrastructure for the festival for which lakhs of Sikh people from across the country and abroad have thronged the state capital to take part in the festivity.