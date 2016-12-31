Lalu Prasad Speaks to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav for a Patch-up

Patna: Amid deepening political crisis in Samajwadi Party, RJD President Lalu Prasad on Saturday spoke to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav to facilitate a patch-up between them and advised both not to fight the upcoming UP elections separately.

Prasad had a telephonic conversation with both SP President Mulayam Singh Yadav and his chief minister son Akhilesh Yadav this morning, the RJD president told reporters here.

Uthal-puthal macha hua hai UP mei; Hum kafhi chintit hain isiliye hum 8 baje Mulayam Singhji ko phone kiye: Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/CEOuAC9vqn — ANI (@ANI_news) 31 December 2016

He said that the RJD chief urged both of them to patch up and advised them not to go into the crucial state elections separately.

"Takrao se virodhiyo ko milega takat (friction will provide strength to rivals)," the RJD chief told them.

Prasad has family ties with SP chief as his daughter is married to Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav, grandnephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Lalu Prasad had recently participated in the foundation day function of the SP at Lucknow and had sought to calm relations between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and state party president Shivpal Singh Yadav on the dais.

He had made both of them raise hands with him at the function symbolising unity.

The RJD President has already announced that he would not field any candidate in the Uttar Pradesh elections and would seek vote for SP.