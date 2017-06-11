Lalu Prasad Turns 70; Nitish Joins Birthday Celebrations

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday greeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on his 70th birthday. Kumar drove to the house of former chief minister Rabri Devi at 10 Circular road to wish Lalu on his birthday.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish said, "Lalu Prasad has contributed immensely to Bihar politics and our society." Meanwhile, stream of well-wishers comprising leaders, legislators, and party workers visited the 10 Circular road to extend their greetings.

Prasad celebrated his birthday with family members at the stroke of midnight by cutting a cake.

The party has planned to celebrate Prasad's birthday at the residence of his wife where a giant 70-pound cake will be cut by him, RJD state unit president Ramchandra Purvey said.