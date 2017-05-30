Lalu Prasad Violated MLA Cooperative Society Bye-laws, Says Sushil Modi

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Tuesday alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad got two plots of land allotted in his name in violation of the MLA Cooperative Society's bye-laws.

The state government had earmarked 15 acres of land for 30 years to the MLA Cooperative Society at Kautilya Nagar in Patna for allotment of residential plots to MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The 30-year lease will come to end in December, 2017.

Apart from Prasad, the chairman of the MLA Cooperative Society, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, an RJD Lok Sabha member, also got two plots allotted in his name in violation of the bye-laws of the Society, Modi alleged.

Modi said that the bye-laws allowed allotment of only one plot to a member of the Society.

Besides, plots situated adjacent to those of Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, too had been allotted to Prasad's brother-in-law Anirudh Prasad Yadav and his close confidant and party Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chand Gupta to make Prasad's plot size bigger, he claimed describing the allottment as a "scam".

Patna District Magistrate has prepared a deatiled report on the irregularities of the Cooperative Society which was submitted to the chief minister three months back, Modi said.

ALSO READ | BJP Doesn't Have Guts to Suppress my Voice: Lalu Yadav on I-T Raids

"CM Nitish Kumar should make the DM's report public and also cancel the plots of those who have violated the bye-laws," Modi demanded.

He said that penalty should be imposed on Lalu Prasad and others for using the plots for commercial purposes. He said that Prasad is, at present, occupying for all

practical purposes five plots of the society - numbering 207, 208, 209, 210 and 211.

"As per the bye-laws of the Society, no member of the society will be allowed to have more than one plot. When the bye-laws prohibit the allotment of more than one plot, then how Prasad got allotted two plots in his name and that too at the 1992 rate of Rs 37,000," Modi wondered.

Not only this, even the then CM Rabri Devi using her influence got registered a plot (number 209) from Abdul Bari Siddqiqui, the state's Finance Minister, in 2003, Modi alleged.

Modi said that the BJP would chalk out further course of action if action was not taken in the matter.

ALSO READ: BJP Demands Sacking of Lalu's Sons From Nitish Cabinet Over 'Financial Irregularities'