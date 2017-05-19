Lalu Busy Planning Mega August Rally, But Legal Experts Unsure About His Fate

Patna: Ending his silence over income tax raids and other corruption related charges against him and his family, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and vowed to throw out Narendra Modi government from the Centre.

Exuding confidence of ensuring opposition unity before his mega rally in Patna on August 27, Lalu Prasad said, “Whenever I have taken the baton, communal forces had to bow down. Same is going to happen again. Narendra Modi government has failed on all fronts and it is only playing divisive politics. They are targeting me and my sons. Tell me, which are those 22 places raided by the I-T department? All allegations are in the thin air.”

Somber atmosphere in the RJD camp after the Supreme Court order to revive fodder scam trial against Lalu Prasad seems to have withered away after Yadav found support from various opposition parties.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called him on Wednesday evening and Lalu Prasad requested her to participate in the August 27 rally. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already lent her support to Lalu Prasad and said that she would be attending the rally. Lalu has invited BSP chief Mayawati and a few other senior opposition leaders.



But August is far off and legal experts say it’s difficult to predict whether Lalu Prasad would continue to be on bail till then. The Supreme Court upheld the CBI plea to continue criminal conspiracy charges against Lalu in four cases related to fodder scam.

The RJD leader will face fresh trial in all four cases and, as per the apex court verdict, trial has to be completed within nine months.

Cross examination of witnesses in one case (RC-64A/96) is completed, which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury and the special CBI court may pronounce judgment anytime.

Chittranjan Prasad Sinha, lawyer representing Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam cases, believes it will have no repercussion on the bail granted to his client by the Supreme Court.

He said that the court already granted him bail in the other three cases and that reopening of trial under criminal conspiracy charges will have no impact on his bail.

But senior lawyer in the Patna High Court, YV Giri, who once represented Lalu Prasad in the same cases, has a different view. “See, trial in almost all cases are at the final stage. Forget about bail… As far as I know, special CBI court in Ranchi can pronounce judgment in the case number RC64A/96 anytime. If he is convicted, then his game is over. He will be behind the bars,” he said.