Lalu Rally Live: Akhilesh, Mamata Join Lalu in Show of Strength

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
#WATCH: Visuals from RJD's rally in Patna, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets CPI leader D Raja. pic.twitter.com/5PCh5nzWjj— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017
Raghubansh Prasad Singh, Abdul Bari Siddiwui, Shivanand Tiwari and others speakers have criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the 'Mahagathbandhan' the grand alliance and joining hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state. They also showered praise on Prasad's son and former deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, describing him as the "future leader of Bihar."
In a display of opposition unity against the BJP, political heavyweights including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a platform at Lalu Prasad's mega rally today. Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap came together on the dais and waived at the crowd signalling unity among younger generation of the major opposition parties.
Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is staring at an expulsion from the party for defying orders of not to attend the rally, was greeted warmly by Prasad who embraced him on the dais. Yadav was accompanied by suspended JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar. JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, in a letter to Yadav, had asked him to skip the rally and if he attends it would mean that he has quit the party voluntarily.
Sharad Yadav to Join Lalu's Rally
Unfazed by threat of party action, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav is all set to take part in RJD leader Lalu Prasad's political show in Patna which he described as "rally of Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance). He refused to make any comment on the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar issuing a warning over his participation in Prasad's rally. "Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Yadav told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport on arrival.
Sources said the Congress supports the RJD and its rally and will be adequately represented, but the Gandhis are unlikely to attend it.
The ruling JD(U) and BJP have raised doubts over opposition unity, saying the RJD rally would be “a big flop”. They have attacked Lalu for going ahead with the massive rally despite a severe flood situation in the state. BJP state unit chief Nityanad Rai has termed Lalu’s rally as a ‘Pariwar Bachao – Rajniti Chamkao’ event.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in a fodder scam case, can't contest elections and has been trying to promote his 28-year-old son, Tejashwi Yadav as the face of non-NDA parties.
But Lalu Prasad Yadav’s efforts have met a roadblock in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati, who will not be attending his anti-BJP rally. Though the Congress will be sending CP Joshi and Ghulam Nabi Azad as their representative, Mayawati has turned down the invitation, saying her party would not attend such rally without seat sharing formula for elections in place.
Ever since Nitish broke away from the Grand Alliance with Congress and the RJD, Tejashwi has been playing the victim in the Assembly and outside. During his state-wide ‘Janadesh Apman Yatra’, he accused Nitish Kumar of “backstabbing” him and “insulting” the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP. Tejashwi Yadav, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, has demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi, saying the scam took place when the NDA was in power in the state between 2005 and 2013.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is attempting a major show of strength after he was ousted from the Bihar government with the JD-U moving out of the grand alliance and joining back the NDA fold and the government with the BJP. Thousands have trooped into Patna to participate in the 'Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally being organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, the rally has lost some of its significance, with the top Opposition leaders giving it a miss.
'Desh Bachao – Bhajpa Bhagao’ rally Hoardings show Tejashwi Yadav in 'Baahubali' avatar
Patna has turned green with huge billboards of the Yadav family. Hoardings with former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi painted as ‘Bahubali’, have been installed at all major intersections and roads leading to the historic Gandhi Maidan where the Opposition leaders will address the crowd. He had recently posted a video also showing himself as the fantasy character. The video took was modelled after the movie and the memes that followed, asking by Baahubali was killed by Katappa, a veiled dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.
