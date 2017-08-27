GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Lalu Rally Live: Akhilesh, Mamata Join Lalu in Show of Strength

News18.com | August 27, 2017, 3:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were among the opposition leaders who shared the stage with Lalu Yadav at his 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally in Patna on Sunday. JD(U) Sharad Yadav, who is involved in a face-off with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, also attended the event. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati were among notable absentees. ​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 27, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the rally at Gandhi Maidan, where a total of 64 CCTV cameras have been installed

Aug 27, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

Raghubansh Prasad Singh, Abdul Bari Siddiwui, Shivanand Tiwari and others speakers have criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the 'Mahagathbandhan' the grand alliance and joining hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state. They also showered praise on Prasad's son and former deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, describing him as the "future leader of Bihar."

Aug 27, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

CPI's general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and secretary D Raja were present on the dais while JMM chief and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and JVM president Babulal Marandi were attended the rally. NCP leader and MP Tariq Anwar was also present. 

Aug 27, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

In a display of opposition unity against the BJP, political heavyweights including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a platform at Lalu Prasad's mega rally today. Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap came together on the dais and waived at the crowd signalling unity among younger generation of the major opposition parties.

Aug 27, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is staring at an expulsion from the party for defying orders of not to attend the rally, was greeted warmly by Prasad who embraced him on the dais. Yadav was accompanied by suspended JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar. JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, in a letter to Yadav, had asked him to skip the rally and if he attends it would mean that he has quit the party voluntarily.

Aug 27, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

Tejaswi Yadav thank people for coming in large number despite the floods in the state. He said, Nitish was like an uncle and will always be but he has insulted the mandate given by the people of Bihar. “Nitish Kumar is a political turncoat who is hungry for power”. 

Aug 27, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)

Three people were killed and three others were injured after a car of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters met with an accident in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Saturday. The RJD supporters were going to participate in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhagao Rally in Patna which is to be held on Sunday. 

Aug 27, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP were seated on the front row of the VVIP dais greeting leaders from other parties on their arrival.

Aug 27, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Sharad Yadav to Join Lalu's Rally

Unfazed by threat of party action, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav is all set to take part in RJD leader Lalu Prasad's political show in Patna which he described as "rally of Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance). He refused to make any comment on the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar issuing a warning over his participation in Prasad's rally. "Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Yadav told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport on arrival. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Gandhis to Skip, Mamata and Sharad Yadav to Attend Lalu Rally on Sunday

Sources said the Congress supports the RJD and its rally and will be adequately represented, but the Gandhis are unlikely to attend it.

Aug 27, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The ruling JD(U) and BJP have raised doubts over opposition unity, saying the RJD rally would be “a big flop”. They have attacked Lalu for going ahead with the massive rally despite a severe flood situation in the state. BJP state unit chief Nityanad Rai has termed Lalu’s rally as a ‘Pariwar Bachao – Rajniti Chamkao’ event.

Aug 27, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

Satish Mishra from the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP), TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will attend the rally. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Lalu's Plan to Push Son Tejashwi as Face of Non-BJP Front Tests Opposition Unity

Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in a fodder scam case, can't contest elections and has been trying to promote his 28-year-old son, Tejashwi Yadav as the face of non-NDA parties.

Aug 27, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

But Lalu Prasad Yadav’s efforts have met a roadblock in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati, who will not be attending his anti-BJP rally. Though the Congress will be sending CP Joshi and Ghulam Nabi Azad as their representative, Mayawati has turned down the invitation, saying her party would not attend such rally without seat sharing formula for elections in place.

Aug 27, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Ever since Nitish broke away from the Grand Alliance with Congress and the RJD, Tejashwi has been playing the victim in the Assembly and outside. During his state-wide ‘Janadesh Apman Yatra’, he accused Nitish Kumar of “backstabbing” him and “insulting” the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP.  Tejashwi Yadav, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, has demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi, saying the scam took place when the NDA was in power in the state between 2005 and 2013.

Aug 27, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is attempting a major show of strength after he was ousted from the Bihar government with the JD-U moving out of the grand alliance and joining back the NDA fold and the government with the BJP. Thousands have trooped into Patna to participate in the 'Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally being organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, the rally has lost some of its significance, with the top Opposition leaders giving it a miss. 

Aug 27, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

'Desh Bachao – Bhajpa Bhagao’ rally Hoardings show Tejashwi Yadav in 'Baahubali' avatar

Patna has turned green with huge billboards of the Yadav family. Hoardings with former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi painted as ‘Bahubali’, have been installed at all major intersections and roads leading to the historic Gandhi Maidan where the Opposition leaders will address the crowd. He had recently posted a video also showing himself as the fantasy character. The video took was modelled after the movie and the memes that followed, asking by Baahubali was killed by Katappa, a veiled dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

  • 24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    236/8
    50.0 overs
    		 231/7
    44.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    216/10
    43.2 overs
    		 220/1
    28.5 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    514/8
    135.5 overs
    		 168/10
    47.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    487/10
    122.3 overs
    		 135/10
    37.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.