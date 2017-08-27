GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lalu Rally Live: Thousands Gather in Patna for RJD Rally

News18.com | August 27, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Event Highlights

RJD chief Lalu Yadav will lead the opposition’s 'Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally in Patna on Sunday. The event has lost some of its sheen after many opposition leaders decided to gave it a miss. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati are not attending are not taking part in the event. ​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 27, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Sharad Yadav to Join Lalu's Rally

Unfazed by threat of party action, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav is all set to take part in RJD leader Lalu Prasad's political show in Patna which he described as "rally of Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance). He refused to make any comment on the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar issuing a warning over his participation in Prasad's rally. "Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Yadav told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport on arrival. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

Sources said the Congress supports the RJD and its rally and will be adequately represented, but the Gandhis are unlikely to attend it.

Aug 27, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The ruling JD(U) and BJP have raised doubts over opposition unity, saying the RJD rally would be “a big flop”. They have attacked Lalu for going ahead with the massive rally despite a severe flood situation in the state. BJP state unit chief Nityanad Rai has termed Lalu’s rally as a ‘Pariwar Bachao – Rajniti Chamkao’ event.

Aug 27, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

Satish Mishra from the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP), TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav will attend the rally. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in a fodder scam case, can't contest elections and has been trying to promote his 28-year-old son, Tejashwi Yadav as the face of non-NDA parties.

Aug 27, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

But Lalu Prasad Yadav’s efforts have met a roadblock in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati, who will not be attending his anti-BJP rally. Though the Congress will be sending CP Joshi and Ghulam Nabi Azad as their representative, Mayawati has turned down the invitation, saying her party would not attend such rally without seat sharing formula for elections in place.

Aug 27, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Ever since Nitish broke away from the Grand Alliance with Congress and the RJD, Tejashwi has been playing the victim in the Assembly and outside. During his state-wide ‘Janadesh Apman Yatra’, he accused Nitish Kumar of “backstabbing” him and “insulting” the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP.  Tejashwi Yadav, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, has demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi, saying the scam took place when the NDA was in power in the state between 2005 and 2013.

Aug 27, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is attempting a major show of strength after he was ousted from the Bihar government with the JD-U moving out of the grand alliance and joining back the NDA fold and the government with the BJP. Thousands have trooped into Patna to participate in the 'Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally being organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, the rally has lost some of its significance, with the top Opposition leaders giving it a miss. 

Aug 27, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

'Desh Bachao – Bhajpa Bhagao’ rally Hoardings show Tejashwi Yadav in 'Baahubali' avatar

Patna has turned green with huge billboards of the Yadav family. Hoardings with former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi painted as ‘Bahubali’, have been installed at all major intersections and roads leading to the historic Gandhi Maidan where the Opposition leaders will address the crowd. He had recently posted a video also showing himself as the fantasy character. The video took was modelled after the movie and the memes that followed, asking by Baahubali was killed by Katappa, a veiled dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.

