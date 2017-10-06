Latha Rajinikath Working to Ensure Safety of Children

Her superstar husband is contemplating his first steps in politics but Latha Rajinikanth is busy addressing a different concern - safety of children."This is a very sensitive area today because the kind of issues that we see that are surrounding children, right from infants to school going kids such incidents were not so high like today, and these issues have to be addressed on a daily basis," Latha told CNN-News18.The issues she seeks to address include road accidents, the danger of falling into wells and suicides. She said she was inviting everyone in the neighbourhood to be a part of her structured programme to spread awareness among parents and children"Every street, every home, every neighborhood, every person in society has a role to play in ensuring safety for children," Latha, who runs schools in Chennai, said.One of the incidents which urged Latha to pursue this seriously was the suicide of 17-year-old S Anitha who took the extreme step after she lost a legal battle for exemption from NEET, the common medical entrance test. "For me, an educationalist, education is not just about books, it is about a very strong mental health that grows with self esteem," she said adding that such an approach will help children take disappointments in their stride.Latha said for this counselling has to start much earlier in life, and not just at the time of board exams as it was done at present. She is planning to set up systems and centres for instilling inner strength in children.She however was evasive on the expected entry of Rajinikanth into politics, saying that as his partner she should respect his right to say it himself."He's the kind of a person who is committed to anything he does and if there's a call in him and he's doing it he'll do an excellent job, that much I can say with great confidence and pride," she added.