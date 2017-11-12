Law And Order Situation Has Collapsed in Tripura: Meenakshi Lekhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi today alleged that law and order have "collapsed" in Marxist ruled Tripura."Law and order has collapsed in Tripura and people have no right to their lives and property. Common people, especially women are now a target of attacks by the cadres of CPI-M," Lekhi said.A three-member delegation of BJPs parliamentary team, comprising Lekhi, Saroj Pande and Prahlad Singh Patel arrived in the city on Saturday.The team visited different parts of the state and spoke to the people.Lekhi said she and other members of the party would raise in Parliament the incidents of attack on people by CPI-M cadres, especially on women in Tripura.