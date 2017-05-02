Leaders from TMC, Congress, CPI(M) in Touch With us, Says Bengal BJP President

Kolkata: Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers in the districts were in touch with the party.

“No senior leader in Kolkata has contacted me directly. But several district leaders, workers of TMC, CPI(M) and Congress are in touch with the BJP,” Ghosh told News18.

He added that while he knew some of them personally, he was sure that many senior leaders from all parties in Bengal would join the saffron party.

Quizzed on the recent meeting with suspended TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, the state BJP president said there was no political agenda to the meeting.

“We are all old friends. Locket Chatterjee, Sayantan Basu were also there. It was a courtesy visit. Kunal’s decision to join our party is his choice and something that I’m not aware of,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh, however, went on to say that Mamata Banerjee’s governance was a matter of concern to everyone in Bengal.

“I know the police officers at the city and district level are unhappy. TMC interferes in bureaucratic activities. We will ensure that everything is in order. I’m confident BJP will win the elections,” said Ghosh, adding that the party was all set to demonstrate outside the police headquarters on May 25 against all TMC leaders involved in the Narada, Saradha chit scams.

Meanwhile, sources said all was not well at the TMC camp. Concerned over BJP’s increasing support base in Malda after the Kaliachak riot which broke out on January 3 following derogatory remark passed by a Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Islam, chief minister Mamata Banerjee was all set to visit the district and call for an administrative meeting on Wednesday.

Party insiders said that she was going to try and reach out to the Hindus who expressed their concern during the riots.

She is also expected to go to Dinajpur, sources said, adding that Mamata, who heads the state’s Tribal Advisory Development Council, may also announce some schemes for tribals during her visit.