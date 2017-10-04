As UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Kerala to join BJP President Amit Shah for the ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’, CPI (M) has taken a jibe at Yogi and asked him to visit Hospitals in Kerala to learn how they are run.The official twitter handle of CPI (M) tweeted, “We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively.”Taking a cue from the jibe, historian Ramchandra Guha too tweeted, “Amit Shah too can learn from Kerala; how the residents of that state have tackled caste and gender discrimination far better than Gujarat.”This CPI (M)’s taunt came with regard to the Gorakhpur hospital deaths which began on August 10, when over 63 children died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur is the constituency of the UP CM.While many accredited the deaths to the oxygen supplier cutting off the hospital for non-payment from the state government but the supplier denied the cut-off. The official report by Chief Secretary also denied lack of oxygen as the cause of death.The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths observing that it amounted to "gross callousness" on part of the state government’s health administration.UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be in Kerala on Wednesday to participate in the BJP yatra against political violence in the state. The yatra was flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday from Kannur.