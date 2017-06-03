Letter From Centre Ranks West Bengal on Top in MGNREGA: Mamata Banerjee
File photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said a letter from Centre on Saturday ranked the state on top in work under MGNREGA scheme and blamed the BJP leadership for pulling down the state in a "baseless manner".
"A letter from Centre today has ranked West Bengal first in ranking on 100 days' work in the country," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat in Kolkata.
Training her gun on BJP, she said, despite such achievements the BJP leadership is "baselessly criticising the state whenever they come here."
First Published: June 3, 2017, 9:07 PM IST
