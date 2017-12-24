Likabali By-Election Result 2017: BJP Leading With Over 1,300 Votes
The BJP is leading in the by-election to Likabali Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh with 1,332 votes, while the Peoples Party of Arunachal is trailing with 406 votes.
Representative image
Likabali constituency had recorded 51 percent turnout when voting for the bypoll was held on December 21.
The constituency witnessed a multi-cornered contest by Kardo Nyigyor (BJP), Modam Dini (Congress), Gumke Riba of Peoples Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia.
The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after the death of state health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena in September.
