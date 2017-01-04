Blog: Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule for UP, Punjab and 3 Other States

The Election Commission has announced the Assembly election schedules for five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.
Elections will be held in all five states at one go. Punjab and Goa will have single phase polls on February 4.
Follow the BLOG below for updates.
Jan 4, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)
Using religion and caste in elections will be deemed as corrupt practice: CEC
Jan 4, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
Counting of votes in all states will be held on March 11; CEC
Jan 4, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)
UP Phase 7: (40 constituencies, 7 districts)
Date of notification: 11 Feb
Last date of nomination: Feb 18
Scrutiny: Feb 20
Date of polls: March 8
Jan 4, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
UP Phase 6: (49 constituencies, 7 districts)
Date of notification: 8 Feb
Nomination: Feb 15
Scrutiny: Feb 16
Withdrawal: Feb 18
Date of polls: March 4
Jan 4, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
UP Phase 5:
Date of notification: 2 Feb
Scrutiny: Feb 11
Withdrawal: Feb 13
Date of polls: Feb 27
Jan 4, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)
UP Phase 4:
Date of notification: 30 Jan
Last date for nomination: Feb 6
Scrutiny: Feb 7
Withdrawal: Feb 9
Date of polls: Feb 23
Jan 4, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
UP Phase 3:
Date of notification: 24th Jan
Last date for nomination: Jan 31
Scrutiny: Feb 2nd
Withdrawal: Feb 4th
Date of polls: Feb 19
Jan 4, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
Poll schedule for UP
UP poll in 7 phases
first phase for 73 seats
UP-first phase poll on 11 Feb
Second phase poll - 15 feb
Jan 4, 2017 12:35 pm (IST)
Poll schedule for Manipur
Total seats: 60, two phased elections
38 seats will go to polls in 1st phase
Date of notification- 8 feb
Last date of notification- 16 feb
22 seats in in 2nd phase
Date of notification-- 11 Feb
Last date of nominate - 18 Feb
Nomination - 20 Feb
Elections - March 8
Jan 4, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Poll schedule for Uttarakhand
Date of notification: Jan 20
Last date of nomination: Jan 27 Jan
Election: Feb 15 Feb (single phase)
Jan 4, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Poll schedule for Punjab
Notification: Jan 11, 2017
Last day to file nomination: Jan18, 2017
Scrutiny: Jan 19, 2017
Withdrawal: Jan 21, 2017
Election - 4 Feb, 2017
Jan 4, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)
Poll schedule for Goa
Notification: Jan 11, 2017
Nomination: Jan 18, 2017
Scrutiny: Jan 19, 2017
Withdrawal of nomination: Jan 22, 2017
Election date: Feb, 4 2017
Jan 4, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
All states to go to polls simultaneously: ECI
Jan 4, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
EC to monitor if TV channels owned by political parties are doing publicity for any candidate and include same in candidate's expense
Jan 4, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
EC encourages the use of social media
Jan 4, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
Limit for expenses of candidate:
Rs 20 lakhs for Manipur and Goa
Rs 28 lakhs for UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand
Jan 4, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
No use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
EC urges parties to indulge in environment friendly activities and not use loudspeakers: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
Nearly 100% voters have electoral ID cards: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Candidates will be required to give no-demand certificate: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
Candidates will be required to affix photo on nomination papers, he will be required to mention that he is citizen of India: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Model code of conduct comes into effect with immediate effect: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
In some states, there will be separate polling stations for women. All women managed polling stations will be set up: Nasim Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
Ballot paper on voting machines will have photo of candidates
Jan 4, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
Electoral roll of Goa will be published on Jan 5, Manipur on Jan 12, Punjab Jan 5, Uttarakhand on Jan 10 and UP on Jan 12: CEC Nasim Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Electronic voting machines will be used in all states
Jan 4, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Polling stations will be friendly for persons with disability
Jan 4, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Polling stations will have 30 inch to 40 inch height of compartment to keep secrecy
Jan 4, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
There will be a voter Assiatant booth at every polling booth
Jan 4, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
1.85,000 polling station will be covered in all the five states.
Jan 4, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Colourful voter guides will be introduced for every voter: Dr Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)
Over 16 crore voter will participate in the voting in 5 states: Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
Over 60 crore voters will participate in elections: CEC Dr. Nasim Zaidi
Jan 4, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
Electoral roll of Goa will be published on 5th January
Jan 4, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)
690 legislative Assemblies will go to polls: ECI
Jan 4, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Election Commission announces poll dates.
Jan 4, 2017 11:36 am (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
Jan 4, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
The main contenders in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress and BJP.