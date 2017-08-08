Lone JD (U) MLA Claims he Voted For Ahmed Patel, Party Claims Otherwise

: The lone JD(U) MLA in Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, on Tuesday said he voted for Congress' nominee Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls as the ruling BJP has done little for tribal people and the poor.However, Senior JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar had communicated to Vasava that the party wanted him to vote for the BJP.Vasava represents Scheduled Tribe reserved Jhagadia assembly seat in Bharuch district in south Gujarat.The legislator, whose party recently forged ties with the BJP in Bihar, said he decided to vote for the Congress candidate as "he is unhappy with the ruling party's works for the poor and tribal population" that he represents."BJP has ruled the state for 22 years but has ignored the state's tribal areas, which remain undeveloped as the government has done nothing for the poor and tribal population," he told PTI over phone.He said the decision to vote for the Congress nominee was solely his own and not necessarily that of the party which he represents."Nitish Kumar (Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president) did not contact me over voting, and there was nothing like a whip issued by the party in this regard. The decision to vote for Patel was my own," he said.