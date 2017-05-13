Lucknow Prepares for International Yoga Day, PM Modi, CM Yogi Likely to Attend

Lucknow: Preparations are in full-swing for the International Yoga day to be held in Lucknow on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to grace the occasion, along with 50,000 yoga practitioners.

A meeting was presided over by the chief secretary, Rahul Bhatnagar, where the joint secretary of Ministry of AYUSH was also present, along with other medical education officials. The event is likely to be held under the auspices of the Centre and state government.

Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has asked authorities to make arrangements for at least 100 secondary education students from all over the state to participate in the event. The government will make all the fooding, lodging as well as the return arrangements for students.

Senior citizens, aanganwadi workers and around 500 divyangs will also be motivated to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations. Participants will be given mineral water bottles, along with T-shirts specially designed for the event.

Bhatnagar has also directed officials to take all the necessary steps to streamline the mega event. Officials have been directed to inspect Ramabai Ambedkar ground and other possible sites which can be utilised for the event.

Participation of PM Modi in the International Yoga Day Celebrations is said to be certain. However, the authorities still await an official confirmation.

The Chief Secretary has asked the officials to set up a control room and nodal officers for PM Modi's visit. Also, a grand rehearsal for the event will be done on June 18 and 19 to ensure a smooth functioning on June 21.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Government had not participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations for the last two years even when it was organised by different central departments at KD Singh Babu stadium in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leaders and workers were active participants on both the occasions.

The United Nations General Assembly, after a call by the PM Modi in 2014, announced June 21 to be celebrated every year as International Yoga Day. The first International Yoga Day celebration was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2015, in which representatives of more than 190 countries had participated. Last year, the International Yoga Day celebrations took place in Chandigarh.