Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Holds Closed-door Meeting With Cabinet Ministers

: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held a discussion with some of his senior cabinet colleagues on a variety of issues, including the performance of ministers.More than the meeting, it was the choice of venue and secrecy of meeting that set the rumour mill abuzz.Initially, the meeting was to be held at Ratapani wildlife sanctuary in Raisen. Later, it was shifted to the CM House. However, ultimately the seven-hour-long marathon meeting took place on city's outskirts at Kerwa dam resort.Sources claimed that CM Chouhan was concerned about proceedings leaking out in media, compelling him to pay special attention to the choice of venue.Meanwhile, it was believed that the meeting discussed active cooperation between the party and organisation, performance of ministers, upcoming by-election at Chitrakoot, proposed RSS convention to take place in MP in October and other issues.Senior leaders remained tight-lipped about the developments in the meeting.Vinay Sahashtrabuddhe, the Madhya Pradesh BJP in charge, said that party high-command was of the view that it should reach out to all sections of the society on Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s anniversary.Union Minister Narendra Singh said that party workers from now onward will brief public about government schemes at gram sabhas. State party chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and General Secretary Suhas Bhagat have been entrusted with the task of fixing responsibilities on ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party office-bearers.Senior leader denied that there was any plan to alter charges of districts assigned to various ministers.CM Chouhan was joined by party state head, his senior ministerial colleagues, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, org gen secretary SuhasBhagat and MP in charge Vinay Sahashtrabuddhe, but other senior leaders, including Prabhat Jha, Thawarchand Gehlot, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vikram Verma were conspicuous by their absence.Rajnish Agrawal, party’s spokesperson clarified that it was an informal meeting of party organisation, so things were kept under wraps. He added that it was not a core-group meeting, so it was necessary that every senior leader should be present in the meeting.Interestingly, party media in charge Lokendra Parashar stated that the core-group scheduled for September 17 has been deferred until a future date.The leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh, hit out at BJP, saying that their bad times were in, so they (BJP) rushed to city outskirts to devise a strategy to deal with it.