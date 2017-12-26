With Madhya Pradesh headed for its crucial Assembly elections next year, opposition Congress has already started out its search for spokespersons.More than 300 applicants have already responded to the ‘talent search’ on the party’s social media handles in what party sources claim is a move to ‘dismantle favouritism’ in a faction-ridden state unit of the Congress.The shortlisted candidates will now be interviewed before the final appointment is done. And some of these candidates have higher education degrees such as LLM, MTech, PhD and MPhil, etc.Applications have been invited for the posts of spokespersons at state and district level. Congress has sought applications particularly from speakers, researchers, content writers and social media handlers, who according to a senior party leader, has helped them improve their performance in Gujarat.Online selection of recruits is the brainchild of party state in-charge Deepak Babaria who is of the view that the traditional process of appointing party spokespersons results in leaders favouring their supporters and somewhere the talent is overlooked, a party leader told News18.Besides, the move is also being seen as part of Congress’ increasing focus on social media to revive the alliance with the masses given, the massive outreach of the social media.An executive from the party’s Communications Wing told News18 that the party has sent out Google Forms to officebearers in districts, Seva Dal, NSUI, Youth Congress, Women Congress and others via WhatsApp groups.“Those who have applied for the posts include highly qualified ones with LLM, Mtech, PhD and MPhil degrees,” said the executive adding that the process is churning out professionals who otherwise remain untraceable for the party.However, initial posting in the party won’t be a permanent one as the party would keep evaluating their performances and promote or transfer accordingly.Congress has further laid eligibility criteria for the applicants and mentioned that candidates should be a member of the Congress or should have been following party ideology. The applicants would also be required to furnish recommendations from two local party leaders.Confirming the process, party chief spokesperson KK Mishra told News18 that spokespersons are they party’s voice, so we are going for this online process to look for talented persons. “Gifted candidates would be shortlisted and groomed by the party for future,” he said.