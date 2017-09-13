: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah on Wednesday directed all schools in Satna district to ensure that students answer their roll call in the classroom with "Jai Hind" instead of the conventional "Yes, Sir/Madam".The diktat comes into force from October 1, 2017, news agency ANI reported, adding that steps will be taken to implement the measure in the entire state, depending on its success."For now, this is just a suggestion to private schools in Satna," Shah said, hoping the schools will "adhere to his advice since it was related to patriotism".The minister also said that he will seek chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's permission for the statewide implementation of his diktat.Shah issued these instructions at a divisional meeting of teachers, principals, Jan Shikshaks and block resource coordinators in Chitrakoot. The minister had earlier commanded schools to hoist a Tricolor and make sure that the national anthem is sung every day.In April this year, a school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district had allegedly asked students to get a haircut similar to that of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting some parents to oppose the diktat.However, the school administration reacted to the controversy saying that Yogi's haircut was cited just as an example to maintain uniformity among students.