Madhya Pradesh Need to Shun Slave Mentality, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that people in the state needed to shun slave mentality and take pride in their achievements.Chouhan made the comments at a function to mark the state’s 62nd foundation day here.This comes a day after former chief minister Uma Bharti pulled him up for making constant comparisons between his state and the US.Chouhan also heaped praise on the achievements Madhya Pradesh has managed to amass in last few years. He referred to Indore and Bhopal’s elevation among the cleanest cities of India, MP repeatedly receiving Krishi Karman awards, ten awards for tourism promotion, growth in agriculture and enhanced irrigation facilities.“If someone says Madhya Pradesh was not better than US, I say this is slave mentality,” he said, attacking Congress indirectly which had severely criticised his remarks on MP roads being better than those in US.“We need to quit this mentality that our state has nothing. If we learn from others, they also have lot to learn from our state,” he added.“We need to take pride on our country, traditions, great personalities and human values,” he said.With Assembly polls inching closer, Madhya Pradesh government has organised a three-day celebration to mark the foundation of the state. To extend his development agenda further, Chouhan also set out on state-wide vikas yatra from Wednesday.Choosing the trouble-torn Mandsaur as the first stop in his journey, Chouhan announced development schemes there and said that the state would bring in legislation to give death penalty to rapists of girls less than 12 years of age.“Soon, a bill would be introduced in the winter session of Assembly,” he said.​