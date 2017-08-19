Madhya Pradesh Shed BIMARU Image Under CM Shivraj Chouhan’s rule, Says Amit Shah

: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has helped Madhya Pradesh shed the BIMARU tag and ushered in development in the state.Shah, who is in Madhya Pradesh on a three-day tour, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has helped curb corruption which earlier governments had failed to do.He urged ministers to make sure that the BJP wins all 29 seats in MP in the next general election, asking them to ensure that Congress’s senior leaders such as Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are defeated. Shah alleged that these leaders collude with BJP MLAs for securing win.Addressing a meeting of party officebearers, the BJP chief warned them saying that most of the are inactive and they need to be back in business soon.In a separate meeting with the Shivraj cabinet, Shah claimed that bureaucracy was dominating things in the state which he said on the basis feedbacks. “I can give names of such officers if CM wants me to,” he said.He also said that there was no party rule which barred leaders over the age of 75 from contesting elections. This comes after Chouhan had axed Home Minister Babulal Gaur and PWD minister Sartaj Singh from the cabinet on age grounds.Shah, however, said that it was CM’s discretion on who he wants in the cabinet.The BJP president dubbed implementation of GST as the biggest tax reform after independence and claimed that 91 lakh new taxpayers have been enrolled since demonetisation.