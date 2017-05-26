Maharashtra Civic Polls Results 2017: Counting for Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon Bodies Today

Mumbai: The counting for elections to three municipal corporations in Maharashtra —Panvel, Bhiwandi and Malegaon — will be held on Friday.

Elections in the three corporations concluded on May 26 and witnessed a voter turnout of 55 percent.

Around 77.9 per cent average polling was recorded in four nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections in Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Latur and Sangli districts, the State Election Commission said.

Altogether 1,251 candidates were in fray in the three municipal corporations.

This was the first elections held for Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) since it was created in October last.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the Malegaon body has NCP-AIMIM alliance in power.

There were altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to these civic bodies, a SEC official said.

The BJP fielded 189, NCP 90, Congress 152, Shiv Sena 144 candidates across the three civic bodies. Altogether 355 independents also tried their luck.

AIMIM fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while MNS put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.

The Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 22 nominees, Janata Dal (United) four, Janata Dal (Secular) 10 candidates in the three civic bodies.

Of the 18 municipal corporations which completed their five-year term this year, elections to 10 bodies were held in February, while Latur, Parbhani and Chandrapur went to polls last month.