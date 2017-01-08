Maharashtra: Voting for 4th Phase of Municipal Council Polls Begins
Voters stand outside a polling booth. (Representative image/Reuters)
Mumbai: Voting for the last phase of the municipal council polls in 11 nagar parishads of Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gondia districts began on Sunday.
Polling started at 7.30 AM for the 244 seats in the 11 nagar parishads of the two districts, State Election Commission spokesperson said.
Nagpur district has nine nagar parishads, while Gondia has two where the voting is underway.
There are 3,82,060 voters in these 11 bodies of whom 1,91,791 are male and 1,90,263 female. Six transgenders will also cast their franchise, the spokesperson said.
The Election Commission has set up 502 polling booths and the voting will continue till 5.30 PM.
Counting of votes will take place on Monday.
As many as 1,190 candidates are in the fray for the 244 seats.
Like previous elections, nagar parishad chairman will also be elected directly by the voters.
This is the last of the four-phase local bodies polls which began from October 17, last year. There are a total 192 nagar parishads and 20 nagar panchayats in the state.
The election was not held in two local bodies. At Shirala nagar parishad in Sangli, no nomination form was filed. At Vaijapur nagar Parishad in Aurangabad, the election was suspended due to a legal matter. Since the case is in court, the Election Commission decided to wait for its directives.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- Nokia is BackNokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000
- Masand's VerdictPassengers Movie Review: A Watchable Sci-Fi Romance
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Disasters!Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face