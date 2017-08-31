Mahendra Nath Pandey to be Next Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief

: Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, will be the new UP BJP president. He replaces UP’s deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.Pandey's appointment is being seen as an attempt by the party to balance caste equations in UP. An upper caste Brahmin from Mirzapur in eastern UP, Pandey could provide the countervailing pull to the BJP as the state government is being headed by a Rajput leader.But Pandey's nomination also brings an element of regional imbalance within the state BJP. Now both the state president and CM are from the Poorvanchal region. The BJP may attempt to check this regional tilt in the next cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, sources said.The appointment is one of the biggest announcements to have come from the state, ahead of the 2019 elections, as Pandey’s biggest responsibility would be to make sure the party retains all seats that it won the last time around in 2014.Pandey is a Lok Sabha MP from Chandauli Constituency, Uttar Pradesh. Before being elected to 16th Loksabha, he had served as member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1991-92 and 1996-2002.