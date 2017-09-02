Majority of PM Modi's Cabinet Miss Deadline to Disclose Assets

Majority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet has missed the deadline to file their assets and liabilities details.According to the PMO website, only 11 out of 72 ministers had filed their details till Friday, even though the deadline was August 31 i.e. Thursday. All of this, as the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah are busy finalising the list of new faces they are going to include into the Union Cabinet on Sunday.According to the Code of Conduct issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it is mandatory for Union Ministers to furnish details of their assets and liabilities every year by August 31.The code applies to states as well and needs to include full disclosure of ministers’ family members as well.Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Sadanand Gowda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ashok Gajapati Raju, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, VK Singh, Radhakrishan P and Anupriya Patel are the only ones who’ve filed their assets and liabilities details.Union minister of consumer affairs, Food and Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan has assets worth about Rs 32 lakh with no liabilities. The figure is far less than last year, wherein he recorded assets worth Rs 52 lakh.Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj has declared assets to the tune of Rs 5.33 crore with no liabilities. Last year, her total assets were about Rs 5.21 crore.The value of moveable and immovable assets of Arun Jaitley stands at Rs 67.62 crore. He has over Rs 64 lakh in four saving accounts. He also has gold, silver and diamonds worth Rs 1.29 crore. Last year, the value of Jaitley’s assets was Rs 60.99 crore. The Defence and Finance minister owns four vehicles — two Mercedes, one Honda Accord and a Toyota Fortuner, with a combined value of Rs 1.93 crore. The minister also held company deposits worth Rs 9 crore in Empro Oils and Rs 8 crore in DCM Shriram Consolidated, respectively.Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javdekar has assets worth Rs 1.55 crore. Last year, his assets were valued at Rs 1.6 crore. The market value of his property stands at Rs 1 crore. The value of gold, silver and diamonds Javdekar owns is over Rs 5 lakh. He also has a bank balance of over Rs 11 lakh.Union Minister of State for Highways and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan has declared assets worth Rs 7.22 crore. He has over Rs 28 lakh in his two bank accounts.Anupriya Patel, MoS with Health Ministry, has net assets to the tune of Rs 1.82 crore.