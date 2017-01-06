Mamata Asks President to 'Save Country' by 'Imposing National Govt'

Kolkata: Stepping up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to President Pranab Mukherjee to “save” the states and the country by "imposing a national government".

"We think that only the President can save the nation in such a situation. The current leader at the Centre is incapable. He is the Kalidasa who has chopped the branch on which he is sitting," Mamata said.

"I have no issues if Advaniji, Rajnath Singh or Arun Jaitley runs the national government.I am also okay with a Presidential form of government for two years in the wake of the extraordinary situation," Mamata added.

Citing her survey report, Mamata said, "1.7 crore people in West Bengal have been directly affected by demonetisation and 81.5 lakh people have been rendered jobless in the state due to note ban effect."

She further accused the PM of destroying the farmers who have been worst hit and the note ban will lead to price rise of essential commodities.

"We are steadily progressing towards famine," Mamata further added.

The Bengal CM is in the middle of a bitter war with the Centre and BJP over the recent arrest of two of her MPs by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. She has accused the Modi government of using CBI to get back at her for her opposition to the demonetization drive.

The day TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay was arrested by CBI, TMC workers had attacked the BJP HQ in Kolkata.

BJP has dismissed all allegations of vendetta politics and said the CBI is following due process in its investigation.