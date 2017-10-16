Mamata Banerjee Condemns Taj Remark by BJP MLA Sangeet Som

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP after party MLA Sangeet Som remarked that Taj Mahal was built by “traitors” and is a “blot” in the country’s history.“It’s a systematic failure and a systematic political agenda to finish India’s values, culture and heritage. We strongly condemn it (sic),” Banerjee said.“The day is not far when they would change the name of India,” the Trinamool Congress chief said while maintaining she was “ashamed” to comment on the issue which she considered “BJP’s political agenda”.“I don’t understand how that government excluded Taj Mahal from their tourist brochure,” she addedAsserting that the idea of India stood on unity amid diversity and that India is a “collective family”, Banerjee said, “How can you divide on the basis of caste, creed and religion? It’s like severing the limbs and organs from a human body. How will the body survive if you do that?”“All this is for press publicity… they think they are the only ones who are clever and the rest are fools,” Banerjee remarked and added: “This is not a democracy… it’s a dictatorship and the darkest of autocracies.”Recounting her memories of visiting the Taj and viewing its splendour on a full moon night, Banerjee asserted the need of equally recognizing all three chapters of Indian history: the ancient, the medieval and the modern.