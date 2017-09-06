Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Candle Light Vigil Against Gauri Lankesh's Murder

Condemning the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday participated in a candle light vigil and said that she is upset with the incident.She said, “I was told that she was killed because of her hard hitting writing. I feel very sad about the incident and I condemn this kind of act.”“The government has failed in protecting its citizen from such crime,” she added.She said, “All of us should have positive attitude to build our country. It is unfortunate that some people taking care of a particular community. Freedom of expression is a democratic right and I am saying this because we lost a senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Such incidents are worrying. This is happening to divide the people and to divide the humanity.”Lankesh, editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.Hinting at Mamata, state BJP Secretary Sayantan Basu questioned the presence of a political person in a candle rally organized by the Press Club to condemn Lankesh’s murder.He said, “Few days ago, Toton Das was killed in Dinajpur. He was 25-year old. He was killed by jihadi elements and there is no condolence message from our Chief Minister. Recently, during Left rally so many journalists were beaten up mercilessly – there was no statement from Mamata. What kind of stand is this?”“We would like to tell our Chief Minister not to behave like a joker by participating in such rallies only for political interest,” he added.