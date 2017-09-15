Mamata Banerjee Wants Bullet Train Between Andal Airport and Kolkata

: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the central government to connect the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal with Kolkata to make it economically viable and convenient for passengers.Mamata, at the secretariat, addressed media, saying, "I have proposed to the Union Railway Ministry for a bullet train service from Andal in Burdwan district to Sealdah or Dum Dum in Kolkata."The chief minister added that the bullet train service will make the Andal airport more effective. It will also help fliers reach Kolkata within 40-45 minutes.On Thursday, the state government decided to pump around Rs 270 crore to bail out Andal airport, India's first greenfield facility.The airport was set up for better connectivity and infrastructure in Burdwan district's industrial. But people still prefer to travel from the Kolkata airport.Mamata’s proposal to the centre for Bullet train in Bengal came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of India’s first bullet train service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.The Andal Airport is part of the country's first private sector Aerotropolis, developed by Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL). The airport was officially inaugurated on September 19, 2013.Presently, the Bengal government holds 11 % stake in BAPL, but now, after an additional investment of Rs 120 crore, its stake will go up to 26 %.Changi Airports India Pte Ltd - a subsidiary of Changi Airports International Pte Ltd (CAI) Singapore – is the major stakeholder with an equity of 31 % in the project.