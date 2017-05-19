Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Sudip Bandyopadhyay's Bail in Rose Valley Case

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay being granted bail in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case on Friday.

“Sudip da (elder brother) has got bail. I had visited him. His health has worsened. He must take rest for some time,” Banerjee said.

Soon after the news, there was jubilation at Trinamool Congress Party office in Kolkata and Odisha. Party workers were seen exchanging sweets but later they were asked to make it a low-key affair.

Party MP Sougata Roy – who is under CBI scanner following the Narada sting – said, “Nothing much to say. All I can say that I am really happy that he is out on bail.”

When asked whether Bandyopadhyay’s release is a major setback for the BJP, he said, “I will not like to make any comment on this.”

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “He was released on medical ground and I wish for his speedy recovery. If he breaks the conditions of bail then law will take its own course.”

On January 3, Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rose Valley chit fund scam. He was arrested hours after he reached CBI office for questioning.

The bench of Justice J P Das ordered his release on bail after depositing Rs 25 lakh and furnishing a bail bond of two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. His counsel pleaded that he is not involved in the scam and need urgent bail because he is seriously ill and need immediate medical attention.

The CBI has arrested another TMC MP, Tapas Pal, for his alleged involvement in the scam. The agency had earlier accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore.

When Bandyopadhyay and Pal were arrested, Banerjee alleged that BJP is involved in vendetta politics and her party leaders were intentionally harassed by the CBI on Amit Shah’s and PM Narendra Modi’s instruction.