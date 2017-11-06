Mamata Banerjee's Twitter DP to go Black on Demonetisation Anniversary
“Note ban is a disaster. We will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against this scam (demonetisation) that destroyed the economy,” Mamata Banerjee said.
Taking to Twitter, Mamata said, We will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against demonetisation that destroyed the economy. (Screenshot)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will change the display picture on her Twitter account to ‘black’ on November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation.
“Note ban is a disaster. We will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against this scam (demonetisation) that destroyed the economy,” she said, urging others to do the same, “TMC workers will organize protest rallies against note ban and Goods and Services Tax (GST), which have brought immense suffering to the people.”
“GST is Great Selfish Tax to harass the people, take away jobs, hurt businesses, finish the economy. The central government has totally failed to tackle GST,” she added.
Mamata has been one of the most vocal opponents of demonetisation which came into effect at midnight on November 8 last year.
Days after the Modi government banned old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to curb black money, Mamata had submitted a memorandum against it to the President.
Modi government’s next big reform, the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST) tax, had also not gone down well with Mamata Banerjee whose party boycotted the midnight function in Parliament when GST was rolled out on July 1.
“Note ban is a disaster. We will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against this scam (demonetisation) that destroyed the economy,” she said, urging others to do the same, “TMC workers will organize protest rallies against note ban and Goods and Services Tax (GST), which have brought immense suffering to the people.”
“GST is Great Selfish Tax to harass the people, take away jobs, hurt businesses, finish the economy. The central government has totally failed to tackle GST,” she added.
#Noteban is a disaster. On #Nov8BlackDay to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP to black pic.twitter.com/yrheSPiZE5— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 6, 2017
Mamata has been one of the most vocal opponents of demonetisation which came into effect at midnight on November 8 last year.
Days after the Modi government banned old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to curb black money, Mamata had submitted a memorandum against it to the President.
Modi government’s next big reform, the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST) tax, had also not gone down well with Mamata Banerjee whose party boycotted the midnight function in Parliament when GST was rolled out on July 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic Fall Out of ATP Top 10
- Deepika Padukone Slut Shamed Over These Pictures Taken With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins
- 2G Scam Nears Big Verdict. Here’s What Happened 10 Years Ago
- Rasika Dugal On Hamid: Personal Stories of Conflict Zones Often Get Lost in Mainstream Narratives
- Samsung Mocks All Apple iPhones in a New Ad