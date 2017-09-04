Mamata Blames CBI for Causing Stress to MP who Died of Cardiac Arrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed who died of cardiac arrest was under acute stress due to the Central Bureau of Investigation's handling of the Narada case.Speaking to the media at the state secretariat Nabanna, she said, “Today, we got information when his (Sultan’s) body was being taken that CBI served a notice in some Narada case. He was under stress. It is sad for us that we lost one of the great leader of Trinamool Congress.”Another party leader and MP Subrata Bakshi said, “He (Sultan) was pressurized by the CBI in the name of investigation. The ruling party at the Centre is intentionally harassing our leaders because they cannot compete us politically.”“Sultan Ahmed was mentally very depressed after being harassed in the case by the CBI,” he added.CBI has denied the allegation. Speaking to News18, a CBI spokesperson said, “The allegations are baseless. We have not sent any notice to him today. Last time he was summoned on July 3 and that day he was asked to submit some documents - which he did on July 10.”Ahmed died of heart attack on Monday early morning after complaining of acute chest pain and became unconscious. His family and brother Iqbal Ahmed – a TMC MLA - rushed him to Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said, “Saddened on the demise of LS MP & former Union Minister Shri Sultan Ahmed. My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour.”Ahmed was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he was the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government.