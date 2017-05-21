Mamata Declares Candidates for Rajya Sabha Election, Nominates Shanta Chhetri from Hills

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday - in a Facebook post - announced the names of the party’s candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election, scheduled for June 8.

“The following are All India Trinamool Congress candidates for forthcoming Rajya Sabha election: Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Dr Manas Bhunia, Smt Shanta Chhetri (Kurseong, Darjeeling). My best wishes to all of them. Salute to Ma, Mati, Manush,” her Facebook post read.

“We've announced five candidates. Three of them are already RS members - Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dola Sen. Two new names are Manas Bhunia and Shanta Chhetri,” she said.

Naming the five candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Mamata later tweeted "My best wishes to all of them. Salute to Ma, Mati, Manush."

Bhunia, a six-time Congress MLA from Sabang of West Midnapore district had, joined the TMC last September, while Chhetri had lost the elections as a TMC candidate from the Kurseong Assembly constituency to GJM last year.

For the first time, Mamata has nominated someone (Shanta Chhetri) from the Hills for Rajya Sabha. Party insider claimed that she purposely nominated Shanta’s name to send a message to the people of Hills that TMC is with them and it’s time to shun Gorkha Janamukti Morch – who is playing with the emotions of people living in the hills in the name of separate Gorkhaland.

Speaking to media, Mamata said that the party will later decide whether to field a candidate for the sixth seat from Bengal.

She said, “I am very happy that there is now a representative from the Hills as well. People always exploit the Hills but don’t give anything in return. I am happy that I have been able to give back something to the Hills”.