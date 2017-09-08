Mamata May Ignore Centre’s Request to Broadcast PM Modi’s Speech in Bengal’s Colleges

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is bracing for another confrontation with the Centre over UGC’s request to all higher education institutions asking them to telecast live Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at Chicago.The programme is scheduled for September 11, and sources have told News18 that the state education department may choose to ignore the directive.The UGC in a letter on Thursday had requested all vice chancellors of universities and heads of higher educational institutions “to provide an opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view PM Modi’s address.”It also requested institutions to identify a common place, audio-visual room or auditorium in the campus with proper TV/projection facility for wide viewing.“The students and teachers may be encouraged to participate in the event. The programme/venue may be prominently displayed on the campus notice board,” UGC letter reads.Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, when contacted for a response, remained non-committal. “We have not discussed the matter,” he said.Jadavpur University (JU) vice-chancellor, Suranjan Das, said he has not received the letter so far. “I am not aware about any such circular issued by the UGC. I am hearing it from you for the first time,” Das told News18.“Nowadays, UGC uploads circulars on its website. Let the letter come, then we will decide. Normally, in such cases we have to consult with the state government and then only we can take the final decision,” he added.Vice-chancellor of Calcutta University (CU), Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, too claimed that she is unaware of any such circular. “I have not received any such circular from the UGC so I cannot comment anything on this issue. Let it come then we will decide.”Beside JU and CU, there higher educational institutes in Bengal are also unaware of any UGC circular seeking students be encouraged to participate in the event.However, speaking to News18, Atul Jain, who is the chief coordinator of the event. said, “All the states were informed and we are hopeful that West Bengal government will also actively participate in this.”On September 11, PM will address a student leader’s convention on the occasion of 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the Chicago World Parliament of Religions and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Centenary Celebration.The Theme of the programme is "Young lndia, New lndia - A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Sidhhi".If the West Bengal government does indeed chooses to ignore the Centre’s request, it would not be the first time. Last month, Mamata Banerjee had taken a strong exception to Centre’s prescribed format to celebrate Independence Day.In April this year, she had also issued a circular to change names of all central government schemes, including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which is now re-christened Mission Nirmal Bangla in the state.A month later, Mamata came down heavily on a private girls' school in South Kolkata for playing PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video in classrooms.