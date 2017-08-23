Mamata Mum on Triple Talaq, BJP Terms it Appeasement Politics

At a time when Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has been facing a lot of flak for not taking a stand on the triple talaq debate, the West Bengal chief minister has again refused to comment on it.This has further added to BJP’s rhetoric that has she has been indulging in appeasement politics, even when almost the whole nation has come out against the triple talaq issue.When asked for her opinion on triple talaq, Banerjee said, “I am not going to say anything on this matter.”Earlier, on April 19, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (during her Kolkata visit) had challenged the chief minister asking her to take a stand on the triple talaq debate, if she really believes in equality and justice.“I am interacting with you in a state which is governed by a female chief minister. When we talk about equality and justice, I would love to hear what Mamata Didi feels about triple talaq,” Irani had said.Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad continued with the tirade and slammed Mamata over her silence on the issue. “Why is she quite on triple talaq,” he said.On the other hand, Trinamool Congress MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday, said, “The verdict passed by the apex court is unconstitutional. In one Surah of the Holy Quran there is a mention of triple talaq. Those who passed the judgement should have consulted with the experts before passing doing so.”He said, “If required, my organization — West Bengal Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind will organize rallies against this judgement. I don’t support the misuse of triple talaq, but it is wrong to say that it is not mentioned in the Quran.”In a historic verdict on Tuesday, the Supreme Court banned the practice of triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’, calling it unconstitutional, illegal and retrograde.BJP State Secretary, Sayantan Basu, said, “If you go through Mamata Banerjee’s social media pages, you will see her commenting on issues ranging from Donald Trump to Kashmir or Kanyakumari. She has an opinion on all issues. But we are surprised that she is so silent on triple talaq.”He added, “West Bengal is governed by a lady Chief Minister and she should understand the suffering of millions of Muslim women who suffered due to triple talaq.”He said, “We know that she will not say anything on triple talaq because her cabinet ministers are raising their voice against the Supreme Court verdict. TMC is a party that has indulged in appeasement politics for years. They will lose a huge vote share if they comment on this issue”.