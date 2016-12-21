Mamata Questions Chennai I-T Raid, Says Why No Action Against Amit Shah
File image of Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Reacting on I-T raids at Chennai Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao’s residence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for harassing bureaucrats and questioned why they are not conducting raids at BJP President Amit Shah’s house for ‘collecting money’.
In a series of tweets, she said, “Earlier the Principal Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal was raided and harassed. Now I read Chief Secretary of TN also raided. Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure? Why don't they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money?”
Why don't they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money? 3/6
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016
“While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on TN Chief Secretary by Central agencies devalues institution of head of civil service,” her tweet reads.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said, “When she (Mamata) question the Indian Army, she can question anyone. Let’s not politicise the IT raid and let the government agency do their job.”
