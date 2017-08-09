Mamata to Travel Across India to Push for a United Front Ahead of 2019 Polls

. @ahmedpatel Ji congratulations for a big fight. Good fight. Good win — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 9, 2017

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling extensively to various states to with opposition parties to attempt to forge a united front to take on BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Her political tour will start from Thursday as she is going to New Delhi to attend the Opposition Parties meet called by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on August 11.Besides Banerjee, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are likely to attend the meet.The TMC supremo - who is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP – on Wednesday congratulated Congress leader Ahmed Patel for winning the Rajya sabha election from Gujarat.In a public meeting under the banner of ‘BJP Quit India Movement’ in Midnapur district, she referred to Patel’s win and said, “Last night we all witnessed the battle between democracy and autocracy. We are happy that finally democracy won against all odds.”“I will be on tour to other states to garner national support for Trinamool Congress’s ‘BJP Quit India’ movement. After Delhi, I will be attending anti-BJP rally at Patna on August 27. On August 30, I will visit Jharkhand which is witnessing frequent atrocities on Dalits. I am not going to stop till we oust BJP from power at the Centre,” she added.In a veiled attack on BJP President Amit Shah, Banerjee said, “This outsider came to Bengal and had lunch at Dalit’s house in North Bengal and on the other hand his party leaders are torturing Dalits across India.”TMC will organise block-level programmes in support of ‘BJP Quit India’ movement till September 5. After Durga Puja break, the party will once again intensify their movement against the ruling party at the Centre till 2019 Lok Sabha elections.