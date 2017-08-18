Eyeing new political equation for a United Front – after JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar sprung surprise by joining hands with the BJP – West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav’s 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save composite culture) event in Delhi.Yadav organised the event in an attempt to target Nitish Kumar’s alleged opportunist move to stay in power by joining hands with the BJP.Nitish’s decision to join hand with BJP came as a rude shock for Mamata because on July 21 she has appealed all Opposition leaders mainly Congress and Nitish Kumar to join hands for ‘BJP Mukht Bharat’ campaign.“I would like to congratulate Sharad Yadav Ji for organizing the event in Delhi. Trinamool Congress is glad to be a part of this event. I would like to appeal all Opposition leaders to join hand to fight unitedly for the cause (movement against BJP). United we stand,” Mamata said.However, TMC insider claimed that Mamata’s support to Sharad Yadav is not going to yield much result especially to counter BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.He said, “Considering BJP’s growing popularity, Sharad Yadav is not fitting anywhere to take the lead for the United Front.We need a credible and sensible face to take on BJP. The anti-BJP campaign by the Opposition need a serious push but the problem is most of them are clueless on how to go about it. No one want to take the lead and there is a serious differences of opinion among leaders. Under such circumstances, it is a win-win situation for the BJP.”He said, “I think there is too much hype about of Sharad Yadav’s event. There is a need to understand what support base he is still having after his stand-off with Nitish Kumar.”