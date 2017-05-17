Mamata Won Mirik, but People Want Separate Gorkhaland: GJM Gen Secy

Trinamool Congress's historic win in Mirik, a municipality in the hills of West Bengal where Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has held control over the past few decades, on Wednesday came as a confidence booster for the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Minutes after the results for civic polls were announced, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri spoke to News18’s Sujit Nath and accused CM Banerjee of applying ‘stick and carrot’ strategy to win the votes. Edited excerpts:

TMC managed to open account in the Hills after 30 years. Do you think it is a sign of voters’ disenchantment with GJM?

It is a fact that TMC managed to win the Mirik municipality, but we are not worried at all. We are winning in all other municipalities — Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong. People of Hills are still with us and no one can divide us.

ALSO READ| West Bengal Civic Polls Result: Mamata Makes Inroads in Hills With 4 Wins

What are the main reasons behind GJM’s fall in Mirik?

TMC won from Mirik because Mamata played the appeasement politics card by announcing that she will give land rights to the people. She was desperate to win Mirik and offered candies (land rights) to the people only to get votes. Also, she upgraded Mirik block in to a subdivision, which went in her favour. The other major factor was that some of our leaders cheated on us and contested the election as Independents. These independent candidates took away our vote share, which went in favour of TMC.

TMC leaders say that from now onwards it is not going to be an easy task for the GJM to take the Gorkhaland movement further. What do you think?

Gorkhaland is an issue of sentiments for us. No one can stop us from raising our voice for separate Gorkhaland. We are hopeful that the central government will soon do something for a separate state for the people of Hills. The verdict of Mirik does not portray the larger mood of the people here. People here want separate Gorkhaland and we will get it one day.

Apart from Mirik, TMC managed to make its presence felt in almost all the wards in the Hills. Do you see TMC as a challenger to GJM?

No, we don’t think so. Out of four, three municipalities are with GJM. It is true that TMC managed to make its presence felt in most of the wards, but people here will not allow them to do the dirty politics in the Hills. Everybody in the Hills knows what is happening in the plains. There is no job, no development, no industry. TMC will never agree for a separate Gorkhaland and people here want a separate state. Now, in this context, you draw a conclusion on TMC’s prospects in the Hills.

Some disgruntled GJM leaders say the party is allowing the BJP to use it for the latter’s expansion in West Bengal. Are you happy with your alliance with BJP?

I don’t think so. Recently, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he assured us that the central government will fulfill our demands for the betterment of people in the Hills. No one should not try to create a rift between us and the BJP. Our support for the BJP will continue and we will contest the 2019 election together.

What will be your stand if the BJP-ruled government in the Centre refuse to create a separate Gorkhaland state?

It will never happen. They will never say no to a separate Gorkhaland. We are supporting BJP only for a separate state which they promised us. Let’s not speculate too much in to it. We will not allow anyone to create a rift between us.