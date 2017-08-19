GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comments Against CM Adityanath on Social Media

Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the district Shahjahanpur, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2017, 5:42 PM IST
Man Booked For Making 'Derogatory' Comments Against CM Adityanath on Social Media
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
Shahjahanpur (UP): A man has been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for allegedly making derogatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, the police said on Saturday.

Updesh Yadav Samajwadi, a resident of Kilapur in the district Shahjahanpur, allegedly posted derogatory comments against Adityanath on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Virendra Chauhan, the police station in-charge of Mirzapur, said.

A police complaint against the accused was lodged this morning by Manoj Kashyap, who had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on a BJP ticket from Jalalabad, Chauhan said, adding that the accused was absconding.

