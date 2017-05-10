DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Man Who Attacked Kapil Mishra Belongs to BJP's Youth Wing, Clarifies AAP
Kapil Mishra's attacker caught by supporters of the ex-minister.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday clarified the man, who attacked sacked Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra, has no link with it and is actually working for the youth wing of the BJP.
"Ankit Bhardwaj is working for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)", the AAP said.
The BJYM, however, denied having any link with Bharadwaj.
"He was sitting there. When Mishra's medical check-up was underway, he stood up and shouted, 'Why are you doing this?' He has been whisked and further investigation is underway," said a senior police officer.
Ruckus ensued at the protest site where Bhardwaj, jumped on Mishra before police officials and his aides caught hold of him. Bhardwaj, while being whisked away by the police, told reporters that he attacked Mishra because "he has betrayed the party".
Mishra, who was sacked from Delhi cabinet and primary membership of the AAP, did not comment on whether Bhardwaj is a volunteer of the party, as claimed by him.
However, he said the man had threatened to kill him.
Mishra had recently made a startling allegation that he witnessed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in a dodgy transaction.
Mishra had on Tuesday alleged getting threat calls and launched a hunger strike this morning, demanding that AAP leaders disclose the details of funding for their foreign tours.
He claimed that the details of the foreign trips by AAP leaders would "reveal a lot" about alleged corruption by them.
