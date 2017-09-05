Mangalore Bike Rally LIVE: BJP Leaders Detained, Workers Evicted Forcibly

Stay tuned for live updates:
"We don't have a problem with a rally, but don't conduct a bike rally. This will end up blocking roads. The protestors are using very provocative words, if they claim to be a political party, then they should try to uphold harmony. If they want to walk, they can do so. But using bikes will block roads. Ask them to march to Delhi, let them ask for loan waiver and nationalised banks – we will go with them," said CM Siddaramaiah.
"The day BS Yeddyurappa was announced as CM candidate, Siddaramaiah's story was over. We will conduct 10 more rallies like this, even if there are 10 Siddaramaiahs like you, you cannot do anything to BJP. We will win in Karnataka too, and get justice for Hindus and their rights. You can stop us here, or at different places, but you cannot stop us from Mangalore. How many will you arrest? Lakhs will come. The DCP asked me if I have a driving license and insurance. I asked him if he had a warrant," said R Ashoka.
The BJP has planned to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town of Mangalore to protest "political killings of Hindus" in the region.
The rally from Hubli will be flagged off today by Prahalad Joshi (MP and former Karnataka BJP president) and Jagadish Shettar (former CM). Meanwhile, the BJP is saying that their Jogupalya corporater was arrested while he was moving towards Freedom Park and on Hosur Road elevated flyover, party youth wing activists have been detained.
"The bike rally will continue as scheduled. It will be flagged off at the same venue and time as decided earlier. If the police prevent the rally, then they will sit on Dharna. If the Police arrest them, they will let it happen. The protest at Mangaluru will continue as scheduled. The protest in Mangaluru will be led by BS Yeddyurappa," says Karnataka BJP.
Late on Monday night, the police heads of Bengaluru, Kolar, Hassan, Hubli, Chikmagalur, Mangaluru, Bellary and Udupi prohibited the BJP from holding these rallies, citing different grounds. Primarily, the denial of permission is due to fears that the rally could spark violence. Anti-social elements could merge with the crowd and cause law and order disturbances. It could also lead to traffic problems in cities like Bengaluru, police said.
The BJP and the Karnataka government are set for a confrontation over the party youth wing’s plans to hold a massive 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally all over the state from Tuesday. The BJP has planned to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town to protest “political killings of Hindus” in the region in the last couple of years. Police in multiple districts have denied permission citing security concerns but the party has vowed to go ahead with its rally.
