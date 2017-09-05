GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mangalore Bike Rally LIVE: BJP Leaders Detained, Workers Evicted Forcibly

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 12:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

The BJP has mobilised its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town of Mangalore to protest 'political killings of Hindus' in the region. Around 1000 police personnel and 1 RAF company, with 120 members, has been deployed to ensure no violence erupts.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 5, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

R Ashoka and other BJP leaders have blocked traffic near Freedom Park. Meanwhile, BJP's S Prakash is under detention. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Shobha Karandlaje has been arrested. Women police officials dragged her and put her in a bus. BS Yeddyurappa will likely step out after 1 pm. Meanwhile, Anant Kumar Hegde wanted to reach Manglaore by tomorrow or day after and he has been stopped at the Mangalore airport.

Sep 5, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

Sep 5, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

"We don't have a problem with a rally, but don't conduct a bike rally. This will end up blocking roads. The protestors are using very provocative words, if they claim to be a political party, then they should try to uphold harmony. If they want to walk, they can do so. But using bikes will block roads. Ask them to march to Delhi, let them ask for loan waiver and nationalised banks – we will go with them," said CM Siddaramaiah.

Sep 5, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

"The day BS Yeddyurappa was announced as CM candidate, Siddaramaiah's story was over. We will conduct 10 more rallies like this, even if there are 10 Siddaramaiahs like you, you cannot do anything to BJP. We will win in Karnataka too, and get justice for Hindus and their rights. You can stop us here, or at different places, but you cannot stop us from Mangalore. How many will you arrest? Lakhs will come. The DCP asked me if I have a driving license and insurance. I asked him if he had a warrant," said R Ashoka.

Sep 5, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

Groups that were starting out from different places have been stopped on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Few of the protestors have been detained.

Sep 5, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Sources say that BS Yeddyurappa has decided to go to Freedom Park, although, he's still at home. Police fear that his arrival might lead to more trouble. Meanwhile, the BJP along with other demands, want resignation of forest minister Ramanath Rai who hails from coastal Karnataka.

Sep 5, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Denied Permission, Defiant BJP to Press Ahead With 'Mangaluru Chalo' Bike Rally

The BJP has planned to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town of Mangalore to protest "political killings of Hindus" in the region.

Sep 5, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

BJP activists readying up to leave for Mangalore on their bikes:

Sep 5, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

BS Yeddyurappa's office has confirmed that he will not be taking part in the rally or flagging it off. Former deputy CM R Ashoka takes his spot.

Sep 5, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

BJP leaders ahead of the Mangalore bike rally:

Sep 5, 2017 10:22 am (IST)

Security arrangements ahead of BJP's bike rally:

Sep 5, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

The Bengaluru City Police have requested BS Yeddyurappa to not step out of his Dollars Colony house, fearing violence. The state party president is supposed to flag off the rally. 

Sep 5, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

The rally from Hubli will be flagged off today by Prahalad Joshi (MP and former Karnataka BJP president) and Jagadish Shettar (former CM). Meanwhile, the BJP is saying that their Jogupalya corporater was arrested while he was moving towards Freedom Park and on Hosur Road elevated flyover, party youth wing activists have been detained.

Sep 5, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

"The bike rally will continue as scheduled. It will be flagged off at the same venue and time as decided earlier. If the police prevent the rally, then they will sit on Dharna. If the Police arrest them, they will let it happen.  The protest at Mangaluru will continue as scheduled. The protest in Mangaluru will be led by BS Yeddyurappa," says Karnataka BJP.

Sep 5, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

The rally would be launched at 10:30 am and former deputy CM R Ashoka will flag it off.  Around 1000 police personnel and 1 RAF company, with 120 members, has been deployed. 

Sep 5, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Late on Monday night, the police heads of Bengaluru, Kolar, Hassan, Hubli, Chikmagalur, Mangaluru, Bellary and Udupi prohibited the BJP from holding these rallies, citing different grounds. Primarily, the denial of permission is due to fears that the rally could spark violence. Anti-social elements could merge with the crowd and cause law and order disturbances. It could also lead to traffic problems in cities like Bengaluru, police said.

Sep 5, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

The BJP and the Karnataka government are set for a confrontation over the party youth wing’s plans to hold a massive 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally all over the state from Tuesday. The BJP has planned to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town to protest “political killings of Hindus” in the region in the last couple of years. Police in multiple districts have denied permission citing security concerns but the party has vowed to go ahead with its rally. 

