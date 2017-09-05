Mangalore Bike Rally LIVE: BJP Leaders Detained, Workers Evicted Forcibly

Sep 5, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

"The day BS Yeddyurappa was announced as CM candidate, Siddaramaiah's story was over. We will conduct 10 more rallies like this, even if there are 10 Siddaramaiahs like you, you cannot do anything to BJP. We will win in Karnataka too, and get justice for Hindus and their rights. You can stop us here, or at different places, but you cannot stop us from Mangalore. How many will you arrest? Lakhs will come. The DCP asked me if I have a driving license and insurance. I asked him if he had a warrant," said R Ashoka.