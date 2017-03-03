Manipur Elections 2017: All You Need to Know

Imphal: Manipur heads to the polls on Saturday amidst tight security arrangements.

The first phase of elections in the state will cover 38 constituencies for which 1,643 polling stations have been set up in areas spread over Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. In all, 168 candidates will contest in the first phase. The second phase will be held on March 8.

The state has a 19,02,562-strong electorate comprising 9,28,573 male voters and 9,73,989 female voters. There are around 45,642 new voters.

ALSO READ: TMC Eyes 2012 Repeat Performance in Manipur

In the run-up to the election for the 60-member House, all political parties in their campaigns mainly focused on the continuing economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council and the state government's inability to break it. The other important issues which hogged the attention of the political parties are alleged lack of development, massive corruption, misappropriation of funds and worsening law and order in the state.

Here's a look at the key players and the previous elections in the state: